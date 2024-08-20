Chichester academic explores the secrets of the women who served at the Tudor court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The secrets of the women who served at the Tudor court are revealed in a new book by a senior lecturer at the University of Chichester.

Nicola Clark, who lectures in late medieval and early modern history, is the author of The Waiting Game: The Untold Story of the Women Who Served the Tudor Queens. As she argues, these confidantes and chaperones of the Tudor Queens had a unique power because of their proximity to the throne.

A quiet word behind the scenes, an appropriately-timed gift or a well-negotiated marriage alliance were all forms of political agency which these women wielded expertly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In the book, we meet María de Salinas, who travelled to England with Catherine of Aragon when just a teenager and spied for her during the divorce from Henry VIII. Anne Boleyn’s lady-in-waiting Jane Parker was instrumental in the execution of not one, but two queens. And maid-of-honour Anne Basset kept her place through the last four consorts, negotiating the conflicting loyalties of her birth family, her mistress the Queen and even the desires of the King himself.

Nicola Clark's new book

“I wrote about the Howard women in my first book and I wrote a chapter about them as courtiers. And I wanted to put them in the context of ladies in waiting but I realised that the context didn't exist. It felt to me quite an obvious book to write about the ladies in waiting of the six wives of Henry VIII but nobody had done it and one of the reasons is that the research is just so difficult and gappy and bitty. Not many records were kept, and that was partly because the turn-over of the six wives after the first was just so fast that some records were never made or would just be thrown out. I had to spend a lot of time on the research and in the archives working on this.”

Researching women in history is inevitably difficult: “Married women didn't exist as a legal entity and that was the case until the Married Women's Property Act which I think was 1870. Women who were married were legally their husband’s chattels. They couldn't own property or make a lawsuit or make a will.”

And yet, as it emerged through Nicola’s research, these ladies in waiting at the Tudor court did so much: “They are often working behind the scenes. They had what is called soft power. It was not sitting in parliament and making laws but it was about having a quiet word in someone's ear behind the scenes. I've got some women that spied for various Queens. There is no official spying network yet but one woman who served Catherine of Aragon was pretty appalled by the attempt to annul the marriage and passed information to the Queen that she would not otherwise have had access to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inevitably men realised just how useful these women could be: “The Spanish ambassador quite early on in Henry VIII’s reign wrote saying that it was particularly annoying that a particular lady in waiting had been dismissed as now he had no way of knowing what was happening in court.”

The Waiting Game: The Untold Story of the Women Who Served the Tudor Queens is published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson.