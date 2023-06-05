Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester and Bognor homeless charity to host charity football tournament

Homeless charity Stonepillow will be hosting its own 5-a-side football tournament on Sunday, July 9 from 10am to 4pm at Arun Sports Arena to raise awareness and funds to support the most vulnerable and homeless individuals in the community.
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Jun 2023, 07:31 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 07:32 BST

After the success of last years charity football match at Bognor Regis Football Club, this year Stonepillow are aiming for bigger and better by inviting teams from across the region to lace up their boots for a day filled with fun, football and fundraising.

Mixed ability teams of up to eight players will take to the pitch with a minimum of five games taking place to battle it out for either the Wooden Spoon, Shield, Bowl, Plate or Cup Final.

The day will be packed with kids entertainment, live music, a raffle, BBQ, bar, as well as an ice cream van all on site to make sure it is a day to remember in the history of

    Stonepillow.

    With a large influx of teams already in training preparing for the big day, Stonepillow are urging anyone interested in entering a team to head to the Stonepillow website to complete the sign-up form.

    Team entrance fee is £50 for the event which will go to help raise money for the charity.

    Tournament rules are also on the page on the website and Stonepillow is encouraging all prospective players to read them before coming to play.

    The deadline for team registration is Tuesday, June 20 which can be done via https://stonepillow.org.uk/big-football-tournament/ with entry on the day free for spectators.

