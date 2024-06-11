Chichester Cabaret Club's “not for the faint-hearted!”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Cabaret Club returns to the Festival of Chichester once again this summer with another evening of “not for the faint-hearted” entertainment.

It will all be kicking off on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm at Oaklands Pavilion, Oaklands Park, off Wellington Road, Chichester, PO19 6BB.

Dawn Gracie, who personally hand-picks each act to feature in the show, offers it as a bi-monthly cabaret club for grown-ups wanting a good time, a mixed cast variety show with plenty of sauce and pizazz, featuring burlesque, drag and comedy, produced and hosted by Dawn herself. Tickets £22 are available through the Festival of Chichester.

“It's a show evening that involves a full cabaret line-up with usually five performers which includes burlesque and drag and comedy,” Dawn explains. “We also have dancing until 11. Once the show is finished there is time for more socialising.

Chichester Cabaret Club (contributed pic)

“The evening is strictly 18s and over only. It's a naughty night out. I don't like to use the words adult entertainment. I prefer to say that is entertainment for grown-ups but it's safe to say that if you are easily offended, it is probably not for you.

“I've been doing shows like this in Chichester for 11 years officially but I named it the Chichester Cabaret Club in 2016 so that people knew what it was and where it was. Before that it was the Starlets Burlesque Show. Before it became Chichester Cabaret Club I had done the groundwork and by 2016 I just thought ‘Well, that's what it is! It's a cabaret club for Chichester!’ It's a really good laugh. If you have never been to a cabaret show before you should come along. Every show is different with a different line-up, and for June I've really gone to town. In June for the first time we have got a martini glass performer which is quite simply a lady who performs in a martini glass... a large martini glass!

“And also in June we've got a RuPaul's drag race star appearing called Just May. She is a drag queen and a self-appointed Geri Halliwell impersonator amongst other things.

“It is a two-hour stage show with a fabulously stocked bar and I must mention that the view from the Oaklands balcony is just stunning. The bar opens at 6pm and people can have a lovely summer’s evening drink first, admiring the view.

“There was definitely a need for adult entertainment in Chichester when I started, and that’s what Chichester Pride has been born out of really. When I moved here people were going to Brighton to see this sort of entertainment and now they just don't have to. In fact we get people coming from all over the place to see our show. People are even coming here from Brighton.

“A lot of the performers are London-based and they come down here and they say that they just didn't realise that Chichester had this kind of thing.”