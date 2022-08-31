Chichester Canal takes part in Heritage Week in 200th year

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Ship Canal Trust, the charity behind Chichester Canal, is taking part in Heritage Open Day in its 200th year.

The popular national event www.heritageopendays.org.uk encourages people to celebrate their history and culture.

On Saturday, September 10 the volunteers will be helping families to learn more about what makes the canal such a special and unique place.

The Trust will be opening the doors of their Heritage Centre, offering two different trails with the activities running from 10am to 3pm.

Celia Javan, Community Volunteer Lead, said: “We’re particularly keen to help families discover more about the canal and the different ways they can enjoy it, and learn about the history of the canal and why it’s such a special place. We hope taking part in the Heritage Open Days will encourage families to visit and explore.