Chichester Cathedral confirms celebrations for 950th anniversary

Chichester Cathedral has announced an exciting series of events that will run throughout 2025 to mark its 950th anniversary.

Chichester950 will be a year-long celebration featuring exhibitions, choral and orchestral concerts and community events, culminating in a spectacular light show in October.

The programme of events aims to highlight the Cathedral’s presence as a “beacon of faith, spirituality and community” and invites people to celebrate its captivating history that spans over nine centuries.

At the heart of the festivities is an exhibition Religion, Rebellion & Reformation, which runs from February 14-November 15. The exhibition will feature nine objects from across East and West Sussex, each representing a century in history.

Through artefacts, stories and pivotal moments, the exhibition aims to “highlight how the Christian faith shaped, not just the Cathedral’s history, but the lives of people across the two counties.”

In honour of the Cathedral’s musical heritage, a special concert marking the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms will take place on Saturday, May 17 2025. Together in Unity will also feature a new choral composition which has been specially commissioned for the 950th anniversary.

Other events will include TrinityFest on the Green on Saturday, June 15 2025, a vibrant celebration marking the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which the Cathedral is dedicated.

The day will see Chichester city centre come together for festivities and street parties, celebrating music, food and culture.

Chichester950 will conclude with a spectacular light show during October Half Term, from Friday, October 24-Friday, October 31 2025. This immersive light and sound installation will transform the Cathedral, bringing its 950-year history to life.

To find out more about Chichester950 and the programme of events commemorating it, visit the website www.chichester950.org.uk.

While this momentous milestone offers an opportunity to reflect on the Cathedral’s past, it is also a chance to look ahead to the future. With a newly installed Dean of Chichester, The Very Rev Edward Dowler, the Cathedral begins a new chapter in its remarkable journey.

Dr Dowler said: “It is a privilege to join the Cathedral at this exciting time as plans for the Chichester950 celebrations unfold. In addition to a range of cathedral and diocesan services that will mark this, we are excited to be hosting an exhibition showcasing treasures from across Sussex, a concert marking an enduring musical legacy, city centre festivities and an immersive light show.

“We hope these events will offer something for everyone.

"The anniversary also prompts us to look ahead to the next 950 years and our efforts in various ways to create a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”