Chichester Cathedral marks 150th anniversary of the birth of composer Gustav Holst

Chichester Cathedral will mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of British composer Gustav Holst with a special Choral Evensong on Saturday, September 21.

The service will include a procession and wreath-laying at his memorial stone where Holst’s ashes are interred. The Cathedral will further honour Holst with a celebratory concert on Thursday, October 24. The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform selections from Holst’s works, including the iconic Mars, Bringer of War, beneath artist Luke Jerram’s awe-inspiring Mars installation, on display at the Cathedral this autumn.

Holst has a fascinating and relatively unknown connection with Chichester Cathedral which led to his widow, Isobel, requesting that his ashes be interred within its ancient walls.

Chris Cope, chairman of The Holst Society, said: “One might have expected Holst’s ashes to be interred at Westminster Abbey, where composers such as Vaughan Williams and Benjamin Britten are memorialised. However, the story behind Holst’s final resting place at Chichester came because of his profound friendship with George Bell, the former Dean of Canterbury and later Chichester, and their shared passion for traditional choral music.”

Gustav Holst - photo by Herbert Lambert

Holst and Bell’s acquaintance began in 1927 when Bell, then the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, invited the composer to write some incidental music for a dramatic production to be performed at the Cathedral.

In 1929, Bell was appointed Bishop of Chichester and Holst was invited to perform with his choirs during Whitsuntide. They performed works by Purcell, Bach, Byrd and Weelkes, and the cathedral was filled to capacity. These Whitsun festivals helped solidify Holst’s connection to Chichester Cathedral.

Gustav Holst died in London on May 24 1934 and was cremated at Golders Green Crematorium. His ashes were laid to rest in the north transept of Chichester Cathedral on Sunday 25th June, beneath a simple inscription: “Gustav Holst 1874-1934.” In 2009, this was replaced by a new memorial stone, designed by Alec Peever, bearing a line from Holst’s own Hymn of Jesus: “The Heavenly Spheres Make Music for Us.”

It is significant that the memorial stone lies just below the wall memorial to Thomas Weelkes, where Holst’s singers had stood to sing Weelkes’ music during Whitsun festivals.

Richard Paterson, liturgy & music manager at Chichester Cathedral said: “Music is at the heart of our 950-year-old Cathedral’s worship and life, particularly choral music, which Holst championed through his remarkable compositions and collaborations. We are honoured to celebrate his life and legacy here at the Cathedral, where he had such a connection.”

Chichester’s Cathedral Choir and its dedication to traditional choral music is a cultural asset admired across the UK and beyond. To ensure the future of this musical tradition, the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music was launched in February this year. With an initial target of £5 million, the fund will secure a reliable income stream, ensuring that future generations can continue to experience the transformative power of music within the Cathedral’s worship.”