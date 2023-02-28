Chichester Cathedral are inviting residents across the city for a Community Roadshow this evening. (Tuesday, February 28.

The event will begin at 6.30pm and is the first of many community roadshows that will be held at the cathedral throughout the year.

February 28th’s roadshow will see guests hear from the cathedral’s team of staff, volunteers and partners about the exhibitions and events taking place throughout 2023.

Visitors will also be able to meet the new café partners at the cathedral, Seasoned.

At the roadshows there will be a wide-range of topics, from a behind-the-scenes insight into the cathedral’s major restoration projects, updates on exhibitions and events, and detail of the cathedral’s financial circumstances – as it continues on its journey of recovery of following the pandemic, and through the cost-of-living crisis.

