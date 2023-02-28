Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester Cathedral to host Community Roadshow

Chichester Cathedral are inviting residents across the city for a Community Roadshow this evening. (Tuesday, February 28.

By Sam Pole
42 minutes ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 1:04pm

The event will begin at 6.30pm and is the first of many community roadshows that will be held at the cathedral throughout the year.

February 28th’s roadshow will see guests hear from the cathedral’s team of staff, volunteers and partners about the exhibitions and events taking place throughout 2023.

Visitors will also be able to meet the new café partners at the cathedral, Seasoned.

    At the roadshows there will be a wide-range of topics, from a behind-the-scenes insight into the cathedral’s major restoration projects, updates on exhibitions and events, and detail of the cathedral’s financial circumstances – as it continues on its journey of recovery of following the pandemic, and through the cost-of-living crisis.

    For more infoormation about the cathedral’s community roadshows and the different range of topics that will be covered in the the different events visit: https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/community-roadshow-fabric-heritage