Chichester chapel to host open days for Heritage Week

As part of the nationwide initiative 'Heritage Open Days', the chapel will be offering free Chapel Tours everyday at 2pm from September 9 to 17.On the Graylingwell website, the chapel wrote: “Chapel Tours @ 2’ is a way of sharing this site's rich history with our local community as well as visitors from further afield.“The tour will include a case-by-case explanation of the exhibition by one of our Discovery Volunteers as well as a brief look at the surrounding historical buildings that can be see from Chapel Green.