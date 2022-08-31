Chichester chapel to host open days for Heritage Week
Graylingwell Chapel is set to host open days for the whole family to celebrate Heritage Week.
As part of the nationwide initiative 'Heritage Open Days', the chapel will be offering free Chapel Tours everyday at 2pm from September 9 to 17.On the Graylingwell website, the chapel wrote: “Chapel Tours @ 2’ is a way of sharing this site's rich history with our local community as well as visitors from further afield.“The tour will include a case-by-case explanation of the exhibition by one of our Discovery Volunteers as well as a brief look at the surrounding historical buildings that can be see from Chapel Green.
"They will point out some of the architectural features of the Chapel and give an overview of the fascinating history that took place on the site for over 120 years.
"You can then browse through the exhibition in more detail at your leisure.”
Booking for the event is required and can be done so by visiting the chapel’s website.