Chichester Chorale start 20th-anniversary celebrations

Choral works by Schubert, Brahms and Bruckner are on the programme as Chichester Chorale start to celebrate their 20th anniversary year ahead with a concert at Boxgrove Priory Church, PO18 0EE.

Their Festival of Chichester concert will be on Friday, July 5 at 7.30pm. Conductor Tom Robson is promising Franz Schubert’s famous Mass in G alongside glorious music by Johannes Brahms, including How Lovely Are Thy Dwellings, and hauntingly-beautiful motets by Anton Bruckner, including Locus Iste in his 200th anniversary year, accompanied by the Chichester Chamber Ensemble. Tickets £15 from the Festival of Chichester box office.

As Tom says: “The choir was set up in 2004 by my father Arthur and by Mark Wardell so 2024-25 is our 20th anniversary. The first concert they did was in December 2024 and we've got a few extra things planned in the next year to celebrate the anniversary alongside the usual programme of three concerts. We're going to be singing mass in Westminster Cathedral next May as well as some other things for the year.”

Tom is delighted that the anniversary finds the choir in such good shape: “Particularly in the current climate, it's extraordinary. But it's really down to the commitment of the singers and the continuity. It was set up by my father who passed it on to me, luckily with the approval of the choir! And the choir has continued to show amazing commitment and ability. It’s a real family feeling, and my job is to try to keep it alive and to keep the audiences interested. I'm trying to choose music throughout all our seasons that is well known but mixed with pieces that perhaps people have not been heard before but this concert is about well-known pieces.

Chichester Chorale (© William Alder)

“We are performing four of Bruckner’s amazing motets. It is just such symphonic writing. There is so much drama in just a few minutes of music. There are so many colours that he managed to get and you can also hear the devotion in his music.

“The main piece in the concert that we're doing is the Schubert Mass in G which has got so much in it, really recognisable tunes and we will have soloists who come from within the choir. It is an absolute staple of choral music.”

As for numbers: “We are good. We have about 40 at the moment which is roughly where I would want to be. I would not want it to be more than 50 and we have got a really good balance in the choir which is something I've had to develop.

"We lost quite a few people during the pandemic who either moved away or retired from singing but since then we have had a real revival of new blood. I think there's a real drive for people to go out again after the pandemic but also last year very sadly we lost a choir, the St Richard Singers, which was devastating for them but for us we were lucky enough to get a couple of their members come across to us.