Chichester Church launches Christmas gift appeal
St George’s Church Donnington has launched its annual Christmas gift appeal for disadvantaged and homeless families. They are inviting everyone to get involved to support the Harbour Rotary Club in bringing magic to the lives of those in need this Christmas.
The fence in the car park of Donnington Parish Hall, in Stockbridge Road, is adorned with coloured tags each with a code letter. Everyone is invited to take a tag and compare the letter against the list of things most needed by people in need and to purchase a gift accordingly.
At 5pm on Saturday, November 27, the unwrapped gifts and returned tags will be received in the car park. The Christmas Tree of Hope will be lit and everyone will be able to enjoy Christmas carols, mulled wine, minced pies and a whole lot of Christmas cheer.