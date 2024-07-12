Chichester Cinema offers cinematic view of the world

Horizon: An American Saga, Chapter 1

With films from Lithuania, Morocco, France and Italy, the Chichester Cinema provides a unique cinematic view of the world, showing us unfamiliar landscapes and telling new stories.

Slow unravels the poignant relationship between an asexual Lithuanian sign-language interpreter and a contemporary dancer who teaches a group of hearing-impaired teenagers (subtitled). Hounds plunges us headfirst into the grimy underbelly of Casablanca. When a mob-led crime goes awry, father-and-son petty criminals find themselves facing a lifetime of indentured servitude. This is visceral and brutal story-telling which pulses with tension from start to finish – a big hit at Cannes last year (subtitled). Ama Gloria, loved by the critics, charts the last bucolic summer together of a nanny and her beloved six-year-old charge on the beautiful island of Cape Verde. A bit of feel-good cinema to blow the grey clouds away (subtitled).

Horizon:An American Saga, Chapter 1 is an epic on every level. Kevin Costner depicts how the West was won and lost through blood, sweat and tears. With jaw-dropping photography of the vast landscape and a sweeping score, this is proper cinema to savour on the big screen. Costner’s fine co-stars include Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone. Stromboli, filmed in glorious black and white, sees the luminous Ingrid Bergman playing a young Lithuanian woman, marrying a fisherman in order to escape from a prison camp.

Anne-Marie Flynn