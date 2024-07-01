Chichester City Band travel the world in Festival concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester City Band will be travelling around the world for the Festival of Chichester, offering a concert entitled Voyage of Harmonies on Saturday, July 6 at 7.30pm in St Paul’s Church (tickets £10 from the Festival of Chichester box office).

Band chairman Dave Williams said: “We wanted to come up with a name for the concert that didn't associate with anything too much in particular and that gave us a loose way into playing pieces that are all to do with travel and different places. Everything in the concert has a link to either a place or to a form of travel. It's going to be a musical journey around the world with some links which are pretty tenuous admittedly! We are going to do Breezing Down Broadway which is a medley of show tunes, Broadway being the place obviously! We are doing Highland Cathedral which has got good Scottish links and we had a request for a march called Padstow Lifeboat and it being the 200th anniversary of the RNLI we thought that we should do it. We are also doing a medley of tunes from Titanic and we are doing Ticket To Ride by Lennon & McCartney and also Yellow Submarine by The Beatles. And we will be finishing with Sussex By The Sea as we always do. It has got to be done!

“Generally we're rolling along pretty well with the band. We've got the main band and we've also got the community band and both will be appearing at the concert. The community band is made up of youngsters and some others and it has a dual purpose. It is for everybody that feels that they're not quite at the right level where they can jump into the main band. It has been going for five or six years now in total and this is the first year that it is standing on its own, doing its own jobs. They've got it to the point where they have got a really good core of players which means that they can do their own things.”

As for numbers, the band is doing pretty well: “We're always looking for players and we're always grateful if we can get good players in. We have been lucky that we have attracted three players this year. We lost quite a few players in 2023 through people moving around and jobs and so on. We've got a few spaces but we are managing to cover. We have got some people coming in to help out so it will be good but we are always interested in recruiting people.”

Chichester City Band (contributed pic)