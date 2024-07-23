Chichester club to host exhibition padel match with UK's number one player

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 12:43 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 12:55 BST
The padel tennis exhibition featuring top UK players takes place on August 23rd at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.The padel tennis exhibition featuring top UK players takes place on August 23rd at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.
The padel tennis exhibition featuring top UK players takes place on August 23rd at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.
Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club will host a padel tennis exhibition match on Friday, 23rd August, starting at 6 pm.

The event will feature top-tier players, including Chris Salisbury, the current UK number one, Ethan Bardo, who’s currently ranked 16th in Britain, Toby Bawden, an LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) tutor, and Mat Worden, the County number 1.

Tickets are priced at £10. Each ticket holder will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win an experience package. The prize includes a hit with the professional players, a padel racket, and a 45-minute private lesson with Toby Bawden.

For more information and to secure your tickets, contact Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club directly here.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.