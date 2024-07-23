Chichester club to host exhibition padel match with UK's number one player

The padel tennis exhibition featuring top UK players takes place on August 23rd at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club will host a padel tennis exhibition match on Friday, 23rd August, starting at 6 pm.

The event will feature top-tier players, including Chris Salisbury, the current UK number one, Ethan Bardo, who’s currently ranked 16th in Britain, Toby Bawden, an LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) tutor, and Mat Worden, the County number 1.

Tickets are priced at £10. Each ticket holder will be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win an experience package. The prize includes a hit with the professional players, a padel racket, and a 45-minute private lesson with Toby Bawden.

