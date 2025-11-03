Chichester College to host Christmas Fair for all the family

In Santa's Grotto

The spirit of the season comes alive at Chichester College on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30, as it opens its doors for a Christmas Fair set to delight visitors of all ages.

With the venue glowing with festive lights and brimming with unique gifts, seasonal food, and joyful entertainment, the fair promises to be a must-visit destination for anyone looking to embrace Christmas and tick off the Christmas shopping list.

The event will feature an exciting mix of local exhibitors and businesses from across the region, offering an array of high-quality crafts, artisan produce, and festive treats. Whether shopping for gifts, indulging in delicious food, or soaking up the holiday atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.

Event Highlights Include:

A woman holds a wooden decorative Christmas tree in her hands in a store. Buying gifts and souvenirs for the holiday, Christmas shopping, toys in a decor store.

* A festive entrance decorated with handmade wreaths, garlands, and Christmas decorations

* Live vintage Christmas music from local favourite Dawn Gracie

* Artisan food and drink stalls, with sweet and savoury treats to delight the tastebuds

* The college café and on-site bar open for refreshments

Two women buying ginger breads on Christmas market. Photo: Anna Bizon

* A fabulous raffle in aid of local cancer support charity CancerWise

* The chance to hang your hopes on the Christmas Wish Tree

* Free parking, a shopping drop-off/pick-up point, and a carry service for purchases

One of the standout attractions for younger guests will be a magical visit to Santa’s Grotto — located in the college’s very own aeroplane simulator, where children can take a “flight” to the North Pole before meeting Santa himself.

Paul Rolfe, Associate Principal at Chichester College, said: “This fair is all about bringing our community together to celebrate the season in a welcoming, festive atmosphere.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses, spend quality time with family and friends, and start the holiday season on a joyful note.”

With easy access via train, bus, car, or on foot, The Christmas Fair at Chichester College is expected to draw a large crowd from across the region.

Ticket prices: Adult £7, Student £4 (with a valid NUS Card), Children Free (under 16), Santas Grotto Ticket £10 (Pre-book only). For more information, visit www.thechristmasfair.com