Chichester Community Development Trust to showcase 'unique' bike project with open day
The Chichester Bike project’s mission is to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace the joy of two wheels.
The Chichester Bike Project is built on bike donations from the people of Chichester, which are then repaired by their workshop attendees and volunteers and rehomed within the community. They aim to help people from all areas of the Chichester District to get out on two wheels and for it to be an inclusive experience for them.
They also offer support through the community and volunteer-led workshops working with young people and adults from all backgrounds to build confidence, develop life skills and provide work experience.
Liz Woodsell, the Operations Director said: “To raise awareness and engagement, we are planning an open day on July 4th at our Community Hub, when with one of the rooms will also be the local Polling Station.
"Throughout the day, the Café and the bike workshop will be open for visitors to come in to learn more about the project. At 6 pm, Elaine Hart, a local entrepreneur and positive mental health advocate will lead a Power Bikessession, adding an active and engaging component to the day too”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.