Chichester Community Development Trust to showcase 'unique' bike project with open day

The Chichester Bike Project has been described as a 'new and unique community initiative' by Operations Director Liz Woodsell.

On July 4, there will be an open day to display The Chichester Bike Project.

The Chichester Bike project’s mission is to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace the joy of two wheels.

The Chichester Bike Project is built on bike donations from the people of Chichester, which are then repaired by their workshop attendees and volunteers and rehomed within the community. They aim to help people from all areas of the Chichester District to get out on two wheels and for it to be an inclusive experience for them.

They also offer support through the community and volunteer-led workshops working with young people and adults from all backgrounds to build confidence, develop life skills and provide work experience.

Liz Woodsell, the Operations Director said: “To raise awareness and engagement, we are planning an open day on July 4th at our Community Hub, when with one of the rooms will also be the local Polling Station.