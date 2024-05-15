Chichester & District Annual Bonsai Exhibition 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Clubs displaying, between them, cover a large part of West Sussex, and Hampshire and the South of England. The aim of the exhibition is designed to increase awareness in the growing and caring for Bonsai by like-minded people and to increase club memberships. (All are welcome from raw beginners through to Experienced Bonsai Carers).
Manor Nursery have again agreed to host our Annual Bonsai Exhibition and our thanks go out to them. The Clubs displaying, between them, cover a large part of West Sussex, and Hampshire and the South of England.
The Event will be held on Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July. Admission is again free and the venue is Manor Nursery, Pagham Road, Runcton, Chichester, West Sussex PO20 1LJ www.manornursery.com
The Exhibition will be open from 10.00am until 4.00pm on Saturday and from 10.00 am until 3.00pm on Sunday.
The aim of the exhibition remains the same and is designed to increase awareness in the growing and caring for Bonsai by like-minded people and to increase club memberships. (All are welcome from raw beginners through to Experienced Bonsai Carers).
The Venue has ample free car parking and boasts good restaurant facilities with the following timetable. Open Saturday 9.15 until 4.00pm - Breakfast served 10.00 until 11.30 - lunch (Hot meals) 12.00 until 2.00pm – Sunday 10.00 until 3.15 – Closed 11.30 until 12.00 Dinner 12.00 until 2.00 (Hot food best to book). Except for Sunday lunch snacks etc. can be purchased.
The General Public are invited to bring along any trees that they would like help or advice on. If Individuals or non club members wish to show trees at the Exhibition, then please contact the show secretary Frank Weaver.
Manor Nursery are a family-owned independent garden centre run by growers who know that quality plants are the basis of every good garden. With friendly, helpful staff and a huge range of products for indoors and out, including Furniture, gifts and toy department, and with the 180-seat Palm House Restaurant, there is something to interest all the family. Easily reached from Chichester or Bognor Regis, there is a large car park and access for disabled people.