Chichester & District Annual Bonsai Exhibition 2024

Chichester Bonsai Clubs Annual Exhibition 2024 Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July 10.00am until 4.00pm on Saturday 10.00 am until 3.00pm on Sunday At Manor Nursery, Pagham Road, Runcton, Chichester, West Sussex PO20 1LJ www.manornursery.com Free Admission.

The Clubs displaying, between them, cover a large part of West Sussex, and Hampshire and the South of England. The aim of the exhibition is designed to increase awareness in the growing and caring for Bonsai by like-minded people and to increase club memberships. (All are welcome from raw beginners through to Experienced Bonsai Carers).

Manor Nursery have again agreed to host our Annual Bonsai Exhibition and our thanks go out to them.

The Event will be held on Saturday 20th July and Sunday 21st July. Admission is again free and the venue is Manor Nursery, Pagham Road, Runcton, Chichester, West Sussex PO20 1LJ www.manornursery.com

The Exhibition will be open from 10.00am until 4.00pm on Saturday and from 10.00 am until 3.00pm on Sunday.

The aim of the exhibition remains the same and is designed to increase awareness in the growing and caring for Bonsai by like-minded people and to increase club memberships. (All are welcome from raw beginners through to Experienced Bonsai Carers).

The Venue has ample free car parking and boasts good restaurant facilities with the following timetable. Open Saturday 9.15 until 4.00pm - Breakfast served 10.00 until 11.30 - lunch (Hot meals) 12.00 until 2.00pm – Sunday 10.00 until 3.15 – Closed 11.30 until 12.00 Dinner 12.00 until 2.00 (Hot food best to book). Except for Sunday lunch snacks etc. can be purchased.

The General Public are invited to bring along any trees that they would like help or advice on. If Individuals or non club members wish to show trees at the Exhibition, then please contact the show secretary Frank Weaver.