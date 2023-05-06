Edit Account-Sign Out
Chichester District Coronation events: Westbourne community to host a free Big Lunch street party

A community street party is taking place in Westbourne tomorrow (Sunday, May 7) to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 6th May 2023, 14:50 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:52 BST

The free event, hosted by Westbourne Parish Council, will take place on Church Road and Church View in the centre of Westbourne from noon to 3pm.

Residents are invited to bring a picnic or buy food and drinks from local businesses to enjoy at the many trestle tables and chairs that will line the road.

The Stag’s Head pub will have an outdoor bar and BBQ for all to enjoy, and Tamsin Escott, who recently appeared on ITV’s StarStruck, will perform from 1pm.

    A community street party is taking place in Westbourne tomorrow (Sunday, May 7) to celebrate the King’s Coronation. Photo of last year's Jubilee event.A community street party is taking place in Westbourne tomorrow (Sunday, May 7) to celebrate the King’s Coronation. Photo of last year's Jubilee event.
    A community street party is taking place in Westbourne tomorrow (Sunday, May 7) to celebrate the King’s Coronation. Photo of last year's Jubilee event.

    The Parish Council said the road has already been decorated with bunting and even more will be going up tomorrow.

    A spokesperson for the Council said: “It’s very much a community event with many local village organisations and groups involved, and we hope it will be a wonderful community occasion to celebrate a unique milestone in our history.”

    For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/westbournepc

