Live entertainment and community projects will be making a return to the district after Chichester Council announced that Culture Spark will be making a return.

Chichester District Council has announced that Culture Spark will return for another year. Photo by Tom Hill

The project has received a total of £75,000 funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which will be used to extend the Culture Spark programme for a further two and a half years.

This year's activities will start on Sunday, January 29 between 9.30am and 1pm with a Community Sand Drawing Workshop on West Wittering Beach at East Head car park. Visitors will be able to watch artist, Mark Antony Haden Ford, of Two Circles Design, work with the local community to create an artistic masterpiece, all of which will be captured on film before the tide comes in at 2pm.

Mark will then be creating a community landscape work of art in the grounds of Petworth House, from the wood cuttings that the gardeners gather. 'Culture Spark at Petworth House' will take place on Friday, February 17 between 10am and 2pm. Families will be invited to get involved to help create the artwork, which will all be captured on film. Both of these activities are free to participate in or watch.

In addition, workshops have also been taking place in schools and colleges across the district. Ten local professional artists are currently working with local groups and schools to create an exhibition, which will be held in Chichester and Petworth in March.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council said: "We are really pleased to announce the return of Culture Spark after it's huge success last year.