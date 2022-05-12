Chichester District jubilee roundup

Chichester will be hosting many events for the upcoming Platinum Jubilee

Marking the Queen’s unprecedented 70 years of service, The Platinum Jubilee is a watershed moment in British monarchical history – no other British ruler has ever served so long.

Fittingly, then, celebrations are taking place all over the commonwealth and Bognor Regis is looking busier than ever this Summer.

British Arm Band at Sandhurst at Chichester Parade

Chichester City Council is very pleased to announce that the British Arm Band Sandhurst will be leading the Platinum Jubilee Gala Parade as part of the City Council’s celebrations of this unique anniversary.

The Parade will step off from New Park Road at 11am on Saturday June 4

The route will include North Street and East Street so we hope to see you all there on the day, cheering the parade on and waving the Union flags that will be distributed on the day.

British Army Band Sandhurst is one of 14 regular Army bands in the Royal Corps of Army Music. Formed in 2019, the band is the first to be permanently based at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst since the disbandment of the Royal Military Academy Band in 1984. As one of the public faces of the Army, the band supports a diverse range of national and Defence interests both at home and around the world. As well as a Symphonic Wind Band, British Army Band Sandhurst provides smaller ensemble capabilities such as: brass quintet, woodwind quintet, saxophone quartet, fanfare team, brass dectet, jazz orchestra and a function band.

Chichester BID Jubilee story trail

As part of local plans to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Chichester BID has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free story-trail in Chichester city centre.

This free experience lets families choose what happens in the story and is completely contactless, only a smartphone is needed.Players will not only discover seven magical characters along the route, but they also get to see them burst to life in augmented reality and take selfies and record videos with them!

Running from April 30 until June 12, the trail will have seven check-in points around the city.Families will be guided on their trip by a wonderful character called Sir Barnaby Beacon as he visits seven memorable and magical friends, including Charlie Crown and Theadora Throne, who have come to life from Buckingham Palace and gone on a trip to see Chichester.

The trail takes about forty-five minutes to complete but can be finished in more than one visit.It’s completely free to take part and players win a free, digital fun pack at the end.The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything.

Cathedral City Cathedral Green Picnic

Visitors to the city throughout June can also enjoy a plethora of fabulous flower themed window displays as part of a Window Display Competition.Finally, on Friday June 3, Chichester BID and Chichester Cathedral will be hosting a special Jubilee picnic on the Cathedral Green.A great opportunity to celebrate with friends and family in the heart of the city, everyone is welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy this free community get-together with live music and face painting.

Chichester's Platinum Jubilee Parade

Chichester City Council are planning a carnival procession through the centre of Chichester to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.