Chichester exhibition celebrates equine connections

Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary is presenting Equus (August 6-18), a celebration of the long-storied connection of Sussex to the equine.

Spokesman Daniel Lawman said: “(The connection) is one that is constantly being renewed in racetracks like Goodwood or Fontwell, in polo matches at Cowdray Park and hacks through the South Downs. The indelible marks of this connection can be seen in the soil itself, from flurried hoof prints to the chalked form of the Litlington White Horse. Throughout the year riders travel from around the world to Sussex to build on this rich heritage. A richness that is matched in paint, print and clay as both local and international artists gather to show work capturing the various aspects of horses. Their work ranges from dynamic and immediate studies of Andalusian dressage horses, to finely wrought oil paintings of dignified racehorses, to titanic watercolours capturing power and grace in vibrant marks. Different characteristics are captured through photographic work and sculpture. Contrasting forms and methods revealing new sides to a familiar subject; wild and in motion, or trained muscles still and saddled and sheening, or even juvenile and clumsy and playful. Images are built from viewpoints of numerous artists, both the established and studied and the young and fresh. And all these differing views brush against each other to show more than any artist could individually. Hopefully, people will be able to see their experiences reflected as well as the global connection between the human and equine.”