Chichester Festival Theatre Bus returns this summer

Chichester Festival Theatre Bus is offering free transport from Selsey and Chichester Railway Station to shows at the Festival Theatre.

Following a successful trial in the spring, Chichester Festival Theatre’s CFT Theatre Bus is returning for several shows in Festival 2024, offering free dedicated transport to see productions from Selsey and Hunston, and a shuttle from Chichester Railway Station.

Spurred on by regular theatre goers who find they can’t get to the theatre easily unless travelling by car, CFT is delighted to be collaborating with local community transport organisations Chichester Book A Bus, Community Transport Sussex and Selsey Venture Club to run this accessible initiative. The service will be available for specific dates and performances including Coram Boy, Oliver!, Redlands and The Caretaker.

Ben Geering, head of customer operations at CFT, said: “We really want to help reduce transport challenges and enable more people to see a show in Chichester without having to rely on a car. The trial bus we ran earlier this year was hugely appreciated by the people who travelled in it, and many others told us they’d use it in future so we’re very grateful to our transport partners for enabling us to develop and expand this initiative which helps us both to be more sustainable and increase accessibility for our audiences.

“The Theatre Bus offers free transport from specific locations. Spaces must be pre-booked and are allocated on a first come, first served basis when tickets are purchased from CFT’s Box Office by phone or in person. All transport is accessible to wheelchair users who can be dropped at their home address.”

For dates and the bus schedule visit cft.org.uk/theatrebus or call the box office on 01243 781312 or contact [email protected].