Chichester Festival Theatre promising the “pick” of what’s out there this winter

As the Chichester Festival Theatre winter season goes on sale, CFT artistic director Justin Audibert says we can expect it to offer echoes of the shows we have enjoyed this summer.

“We have tried to bring in things for our audience that have complementary flavours to the summer. A good example would be something like Come From Away and we're really excited to have it but it's not the kind of musical that I would probably want to have for an eight-week summer musical and it wouldn't be what I would want as a second musical for the Minerva. I'm more interested in the Minerva being a place for brand-new musicals but Come From Away is a show that we're absolutely delighted to have, a really brilliant show that we are really pleased to bring here, and it will bring in perhaps slightly different audiences.

“We are in a really lucky position in Chichester that because our audiences do come in such brilliant numbers we do get the pick of what's on offer for the winter season. And I think that was reflected last year when we had The Life of Pi and 2:22. Everybody wants to come here because they know that the audiences will and do attend. The environment is still tricky out there but it does feel like things are a lot better than they were last year, and last year was a lot better than the year before. It's all about recovering slowly from the pandemic but also what we're able to do is to support fledgling companies, like Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz (Minerva Theatre, November 21-23). They did really well in Edinburgh. They are taking their first steps, and we know that we can get them an audience.

“We have a summer season where we make all the work and we're so proud of that and then hopefully we're finding the best possible work that is out there in the winter season. But the cherry on the top of our own producing cake is Chichester Festival Youth Theatre who are doing their Christmas show which this year is Cinderella, and they've got an amazing team, and also we have Hey! Christmas Tree for the younger children.”

Chichester Festival Theatre artistic director Justin Audibert (pic by Peter Flude)

Cinderella will be in the Festival Theatre from December 17-31 for ages seven and up, written by Philip Wilson, with original live music and songs by Jason Carr, and directed by Jon Pashley. Hey! Christmas Tree will be in the Minerva Theatre from December 7-29, for ages three to seven with morning and matinee performances. Created especially for Chichester Festival Theatre by Michael Morpurgo, it offers a festive story about the importance of finding friendship and somewhere to call home. As Justin says, last year the CFT placed a greater emphasis on its Christmas programming: “It worked really well and we're doing it again this year. It's really all about trying to bring families into the theatre at Christmas, and the whole team here find that really energising. I would say it feels like part of our civic responsibility – that people can come and see Father Christmas and they can come and see a Christmas tree. And it just all creates the wonderful sense of community and family that we have here at Christmas.”

Tickets on 01243 781312; online cft.org.uk. Booking opens: Sept14 from 9am (online only); Sept 17 from 10am (phone and in person).