Chichester Festival Theatre: Review - Our Generation gives a unique insight into surviving the lockdown years

Don't be put off by a running time of three and a half hours including two intervals.

Like a mosaic comprising thousands of tiny gems combined to create one awesome picture, Alecky Blythe’s Our Generation distills 656 hours and 19 minutes of interviews with 12 extraordinary young people over five years into a portrait of teenage life in the run up to and during the covid lockdown.

Its authenticity and its beauty shine through.

Our Generation - Photo by Johan Persson

As does the energy, dynamism and mesmerising talent of the young cast that brings seemingly random collections of thoughts together in the Minerva.

Their sheer ability to remember and recall word perfect this eclectic mix of views is in itself a major achievement.for unlike most plays there is no single strand of plot to guide them or the audience to the finish line.

What it reveals is not what divides this often culturally and ideologically diverse group of young people - but what they have in common.

As they move through their education, their aspirations differ widely - from going to Australia to get a tan, to playing basketball for their country, or simply being allowed to use their phone at more than just weekends.

It has been reported that mental health referrals surged by more than half during the covid period to unprecedented levels.

Such data is easy to believe from the insights of this new play - especially in its chronicling of lockdown itself in the final section.

Powerful, poignant and undeniably honest this is a drama quite different from the normal sample fare.

It should prick the consciences of us all as to how we respond to the most invisible of all the long covid legacies.