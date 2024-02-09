Chichester Festival Theatre trials new free venture - the CFT Theatre Bus

Among the shows is Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World (credit Pamela Raith)

A spokesman said: “Spurred on by regular theatre goers who find they can’t get to the theatre easily unless travelling by car, CFT is delighted to be collaborating with local community transport organisations Chichester Book a Bus, Community Transport Sussex, Selsey Venture Club and the Bourne Community Bus, to launch this accessible trial initiative. The service will be available for specific dates and performances including 2:22 A Ghost Story, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World and Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening.

“For dates and the bus schedule visit cft.org.uk/theatrebus or to find out more, call the Box Office on 01243 781312 or contact [email protected].

