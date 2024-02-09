BREAKING

Chichester Festival Theatre trials new free venture - the CFT Theatre Bus

Chichester Festival Theatre is trialling a new free venture, called CFT Theatre Bus, to reduce transport challenges and enable more people to see a show in Chichester through a free dedicated bus from Selsey, the Bourne villages and Chichester Railway Station for four productions in February.
By Phil Hewitt
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Among the shows is Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World (credit Pamela Raith)Among the shows is Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World (credit Pamela Raith)
Among the shows is Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World (credit Pamela Raith)

A spokesman said: “Spurred on by regular theatre goers who find they can’t get to the theatre easily unless travelling by car, CFT is delighted to be collaborating with local community transport organisations Chichester Book a Bus, Community Transport Sussex, Selsey Venture Club and the Bourne Community Bus, to launch this accessible trial initiative. The service will be available for specific dates and performances including 2:22 A Ghost Story, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World and Drop the Dead Donkey: The Reawakening.

“For dates and the bus schedule visit cft.org.uk/theatrebus or to find out more, call the Box Office on 01243 781312 or contact [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Theatre Bus offers free transport from specific locations. Spaces must be pre-booked and are allocated on a first come, first served basis when tickets are purchased from CFT’s Box Office by phone or in person. All transport is accessible to wheelchair users who can be dropped at their home address.

Related topics:Chichester Festival TheatreSelseyBourne