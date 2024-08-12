Chichester Festival Theatre welcomes its very own Big Hoot owl as part of Chestnut Tree House fund-raiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Festival Theatre has welcomed its very own owl as Chichester and Arundel enjoy all the fun of the Big Hoot.

Organised by Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and South-East Hampshire, the Big Hoot is currently offering a giant owl sculpture trail – a crucial fund-raiser for the hospice as well as tons of fun for everyone who sees it. 30 owl sculptures are occupying public green spaces, Chichester’s main streets and harbour, and Arundel’s historic town centre, providing a free day-out for the entire family, running until September 1, each one designed by a different artist.

Simon Higlett has designed more than 400 shows for the theatre including around 60 for Chichester Festival Theatre. This year he found himself designing an owl: “We wanted something that reflected the theatre’s values and its ethos and something in the theatre’s colours and I thought what on earth could we do for that? Should we put Laurence Olivier on it or Evershed-Martin (the CFT’s founder)? But then I thought no because that would be looking backwards. We wanted to look forwards and actually it was obvious. It took me three weeks to realise it but in the end it was obvious: that we should put the youth theatre on there, the biggest youth theatre in the country, I think, with so many members. I realised that that's what we should put on it.”

The next question of course was how, and again inspiration came: “I thought we could put a hand print of every member of the youth theatre on there. Applauding is what you do with your hands in the theatre, but if you have enough hands then it will start to look like the feathers of an owl as well as clapping the youth theatre. I came up with the idea which everybody seemed to like, and now all the members of staff are wanting to put their hands on there as well. There are 900 members of the youth theatre so with the staff that takes it to more than 1,000 handprints so I was thinking how on earth do you do that. We've only got a small owl but if you let the handprints overlap then hopefully it will look even more like feathers.” Originally the idea was to include the names alongside the hands but the sheer number of hands in the equation meant that the names had to go. Instead Simon is using the large owl eyes to include some text which explains what it is all about.