Chichester Fringe looks forward to 2025 after "fantastic year"

Chichester Fringe is looking back on the 2024 festival as “another fantastic year” – and already planning expansion for 2025.

Chichester Fringe, now in its fourth year, ran for 16 days in early June and comprised more than 70 performers in 50 shows and in ten lesser-known and smaller venues across the city.

Director Josh Bowness said: “The volunteer organisers were delighted by the talent on offer across the board, from exceptional new theatre and music through to stand-up comedy and powerful spoken word. More than 650 tickets were sold, a big increase on previous years.

Looking forward, the organisers hope to expand the size of the organising and front-of- house teams. They also want to bring some events into city streets. The Fringe returns from May 31 to June 14 2025.

Debbie Bridge was among the performers (contributed pic)

Josh added “We were completely overwhelmed by the support of local audiences and the plethora of incredible talent from up-and-coming artists of all disciplines, who performed in venues across the city for just over two weeks.

“A few highlights include our sold-out New Theatre Night, which featured four brand-new plays from theatre makers across the south; the multiple comedy nights held at various local venues such as the community hub One-o-Four, including our comedy competition featuring 16 comedians in partnership with Epic Comedy, all fighting for the title of Chichester Fringe New Act of the Year: our Teddy Bear Trip on the Richmond Canal Boat, entertaining families with music and stories from Eddie Teddy as they floated down Chichester Canal; and our multiple new music nights across the city including a brilliant Open Air Music Night at The Taco Box in Chichester city centre.”

Josh added, “We’ve been overwhelmed this year with Fringe-goers supporting up-and-coming artists to showcase their work. The class of 2024 have really excelled themselves and we’ve been blown away by the talent on offer across the board, from exceptional new theatre, to stand-up comedy and powerful spoken word. With every year, Chichester Fringe is growing and we cannot wait to do it all over again with new and loyal audiences in 2025.

"A huge thank you goes to our friends at La Fish, who have sponsored this year’s Fringe and really supported the local arts scene in Chichester. The Fringe is also enormously grateful for the financial support it has received from Chichester City Council.”

Among the performers, Tristan Thomas, actor, said: “As a performer, working with the Chichester Fringe this year has been nothing short of exceptional. Thank you for the experience, can't wait to be able to work with you again in the future!”