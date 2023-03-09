Chichester Gala designed to bring community together set to return this year

The Chichester Gala, a free community event aimed at bringing the local community together, will be returning this year.

The Chichester Gala is returning to the city on Saturday, July 1.

The Gala is a Chichester City Council run event in Priory Park and is aimed at bringing together the community of Chichester and neighbouring areas for a free fun event.

This year, the theme will be the King’s Coronation.

The event provides an opportunity for charities and community groups to promote themselves whilst raising funds for their causes.

Along with some commercial stalls selling their wares there will be entertainment, BBQ, tea tent and lots of other activities to keep the family amused.

Hundreds of people are expected throughout the day starting at 10am and ending at 4pm creating a real buzz and community spirit.