Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Chichester Gala designed to bring community together set to return this year

The Chichester Gala, a free community event aimed at bringing the local community together, will be returning this year.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 3:54pm

The Chichester Gala is returning to the city on Saturday, July 1.

The Gala is a Chichester City Council run event in Priory Park and is aimed at bringing together the community of Chichester and neighbouring areas for a free fun event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, the theme will be the King’s Coronation.

Most Popular
    The Chichester Gala, a free community event aimed at bringing the local community together, will be returning this year.
    The Chichester Gala, a free community event aimed at bringing the local community together, will be returning this year.
    The Chichester Gala, a free community event aimed at bringing the local community together, will be returning this year.

    The event provides an opportunity for charities and community groups to promote themselves whilst raising funds for their causes.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Along with some commercial stalls selling their wares there will be entertainment, BBQ, tea tent and lots of other activities to keep the family amused.

    Hundreds of people are expected throughout the day starting at 10am and ending at 4pm creating a real buzz and community spirit.

    If you would like an application form, please email [email protected] or telephone 01243 788502.