Our next hidden gem in Chichester is Litten War Memorial Garden.

The Chichester War Memorial was first located in Eastgate Square, where it stood until being relocated to its current setting in Litten Gardens in 1940.

Originally unveiled in 1921 by Sir William Robertson GCB, KVCO, the memorial was dedicated in honour of the 323 local men who lost their lives in the First World War.

Sir William, who rose through the ranks from boy soldier to Field Marshal, was one of Field Marshal Douglas Haig’s senior staff and is remembered as one of the few to make such a remarkable ascent in military rank.

The official programme from the unveiling described the memorial as having been “erected in grateful remembrance” of those 323 men who gave their lives during the Great War.

Following its relocation, the first service at Litten Gardens took place in 1940. From that point on, the memorial has been maintained by Chichester City Council. For many years, the Council operated under the assumption that the names inscribed were those of World War Two casualties, and requests to add names from World War One were not accepted.

However, in 2000, following appeals by the Royal British Legion and the Royal Sussex Regimental Association, further research was carried out by Town Clerk Rodney Duggua. This confirmed that the names originally carved on the memorial were indeed from the First World War.

As a result, the City Council moved to formally honour those lost in the Second World War. Four new stone tablets were commissioned from the Cathedral Works Organisation and installed around the memorial. These now bear the names of more than 200 service personnel from Chichester who died in the conflict.

Thanks to continued research and new information provided by families and historians, additional names from both World Wars continue to be added.

Each year, on Remembrance Sunday, the Mayor of Chichester is joined by city Councillors as well as the Chairmen of Chichester District and West Sussex County Councils in a formal procession to the War Memorial.

There, a short service is held and the two minutes’ silence observed.

Today, the War Memorial in Litten Gardens stands not only as a place of remembrance but also as a site of reflection and continued historical record, supported by the ongoing efforts of the community it represents.