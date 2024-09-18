Chichester Lindy Hoppers celebrate ten years of joy, fun and dance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Lindy Hoppers are celebrating their tenth anniversary – and are wanting to spread the joy.

They’ve been teaching the dance to absolute beginners in the area for a decade now, with their next seven-week beginners' course starting on Weds, October 2.

Lindy Hop is an African American dance that originated in Harlem, New York City; it is also known as The Jitterbug. It was first danced in 1928 and was popular throughout the 1930s and 1940s. And Ellie Duffet and Mark Whale, founders of Chichester Lindy Hoppers, just can’t get enough of it. Their creation is a fun and ultra-friendly vintage dance club at The New Park Centre in Chichester.

Ellie said: “Mark learned to dance in California and I rather less interestingly learnt on the south coast but we both absolutely love it and there was just nowhere that you could do it in Chichester. I gave Mark a call and said to do you fancy doing some teaching to beginners, and we were lucky enough to get the New Park Centre and we were lucky enough to get Wednesday night there. We just didn't know who would turn up, but 25 to 30 people came and it was just brilliant and ever since then, we have been getting bigger and bigger.

CLH celebrating 10 years of Lindy Hop (pic by Jim Wakefield)

“It is all about the people who come. It’s partner dancing but you don't need to come along with a partner. We have about 50 per cent couples and about 50 per cent single people coming along. And it is just such a joyous dance. It's such a fun dance. It's not about looking good. It is just about enjoying the music. It originates in 20s, 30s, 40s New York. It's classed as ballroom dancing but it started with the African American communities in New York, and it is just such an amazingly energetic dance. It just gets you dancing and what I love about the music of the era is that it is just so joyous, the kind of music you just can't help but be happy to.

“When you're doing it, your thoughts just stop. You don't have anything else in your head.

"You're just enjoying the song and it just feels so mindful. It's very fast music but for me it just feels very calming. I'm sure it's different with every person but for me it's space. I think as adults we don't often get space where we can just play, that's what Lindy Hop is for me.”

The first lesson was in 2014 with many of the initial pupils coming from the local swing jive group, plus individuals keen to dance who had no previous experience.

As Ellie explains: “Our dance community now comprises over 200 dancers. Most are from the local area of Chichester, Emsworth, Havant, Portsmouth, Bognor and Bosham but we have dancers who come from Brighton, London, Guildford, Southampton and even South Africa to join us on our regular monthly socials.”

The course begins on October 2, and you can get in touch for more details via www.chichesterlindyhoppers.co.uk or email [email protected].

“You can learn at your own pace. What’s more you don’t need to bring a partner as everyone rotates around the class. The sessions run 7-8pm at The New Park Centre, Chichester, and for the first time the course will be accompanied by ten tutorial videos for practice sessions at home.”