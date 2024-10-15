Chichester photo exhibition explores the Isle of Wight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Bradshaw offers a photographic exhibition entitled The Isle of Wight at the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery, Chichester, from October 15-27.

John said: “Since I was a small child, I have been inspired by the power of images so as soon I could afford or borrow a camera, I began to put my instincts to work and have never really stopped. By 1997 I began to explore the creative possibilities of generating coherent series of images linked to a theme. These projects included The Grand Tour, Irish History, The Atlantic Slave Trade, The Greenwich Meridian and The Legacy of the Industrial and Agricultural Revolution. For some time, I had also been intrigued by the possibility that images and text may benefit from being displayed together, and many of these projects were accompanied by literary quotations including poetry.

“I have recently completed a study of the People, Places and their Literary Connections associated with the Isle of Wight. The images were obtained during the pandemic which meant that, at times I was unable to use the ferry, or the houses were closed, or if open, upper floors were inaccessible as the corridors were too narrow to allow social distancing ! This of course resulted in the project taking much longer that planned. This work is the subject of my current solo exhibition at the Oxmarket Contemporary Gallery in Chichester and running from October 15-27.

“In the nineteenth century The Isle of Wight became the go-to destination for writers, artists and others, motivated by the arrival of the railways, and also the presence of Victoria and Albert at Osborne House. Dimbola Lodge and the works of Julia Margaret Cameron, the most celebrated self-taught Victorian photographer, are featured. The exhibition also includes Tennyson’s home at Farringford, Appuldurcombe House, Osborne House and Carisbrooke Castle. Relevant quotations from Tennyson, Keats, W H Auden and others are included. The D Day initiative of PLUTO is also represented, together with some infra-red landscape subjects. The exhibition was hosted on the Isle of Wight for three months in 2023.”