Chichester pride: 'Out and Proud' exhibition on display at Novium Museum

With Chichester Pride taking place on Saturday, May 24, we took a visit to the ‘Out And Proud’ exhibition at the Novium.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From February 1st to September 6th, The Novium Museum in Chichester is hosting ‘Out and Proud’, a powerful new exhibition co-curated with Chichester Pride.

Located on Tower Street, this vibrant showcase celebrates the rich history and resilience of the local LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition offers a wide-ranging exploration of LGBTQ+ history, with an emphasis on local experiences.

We took a visit to the ‘Out And Proud’ exhibition at the Novium Museum in Chichester.

Combining international history with the deeply personal stories of individuals from the Chichester area, Out and Proud looks to educate, engage, and inspire visitors of all backgrounds.

A big focus of the exhibition is the evolution of Chichester Pride, which has been a driving force for LGBTQ+ visibility and advocacy in the region since its establishment in 2018.

Through photographs, archives, and firsthand accounts, the display showcases the organisation’s development and the broader social progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the exhibition’s standout features is a collection of personal objects contributed by members of the local LGBTQ+ community. Following a callout on social media in 2024, dozens of individuals came forward to share meaningful items, from Pride flags and festival attire to handwritten letters.

Each object is accompanied by a personal label, offering insights into the lived experiences of those behind them.

Chichester Pride commences on Saturday, May 24. It takes place at Chichester College Front Lawn and gates open at noon. PO19, Chichester, PO19 1SB.

There will also be a parade in the morning around the city.

Watch our video above to see more.