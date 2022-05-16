Chichester Roman Week Returns

Roman Week will return to Chichester this half-term

This May half-term The Novium Museum will be hosting Chichester’s award winning Roman Week.

From Saturday May 28 to Wednesday June 1 a programme of events, celebrating the fascinating Roman Heritage of Chichester and beyond will be held.

The celebration will feature family activities and crafts to guided tours, and the spectacle of the Roman Re-Enactment.

In Chichester's Priory Park, visitors will be able to witness gladiators in combat, see Roman soldiers in action, find out about life in the Roman army and discover what Roman life was like with demonstrations of slavery, cooking, falconry and more.

Chichester has a rich history with the Romans as the city was first established as ‘Noviomagnus Reginorum’, after the Roman invasion in AD43.

Their legacy can be found across the city, including the Roman walls surrounding the city and the Roman bathhouse located in The Novium Museum.