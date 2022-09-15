Chichester set to take part in the Great Big Green Week

Chichester is set to host a variety of events as part of the national Great Big Green Week.

The Great Big Green Week is a week-long ‘nationwide celebration of community action with local events to tackle the climate and environment catastrophe’ which will take place from September 24 to October 2.

The week will start off with ‘The Button Boot’ at the Jubilee Hall in the New Park Centre on Saturday, September 24.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is new for Chichester and is a twist on a boot sale with buttons for cash.

Most Popular

Residents will be able to book a free table-top-space to lay out their small pre-loved items.

These can then be ‘bought’ by buttons (six per person) given to members of the public on the door, and stall holders.

No money changes hands and any leftover items are taken back home by the ‘sellers’.

Doors will open at 1.30pm for the ‘sellers’ and 2.30pm for the public and it is free entry to attend.

The week will continue with the Green Business Event on Thursday, September 29 in the Old Dojo at the New Park Centre at 5pm.

As part of the programme of events, presenters from a range of local organisations will outline their responses to climate change and ‘show it’s possible to make a positive difference while business benefits along the way.’

The week will be capped off with the Eco Fair at the Jubilee Hall starting at 2.30pm and finishing at 5.30pm.