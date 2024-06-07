Chichester Singers to open the Festival of Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Chichester Singers offer the opening night’s concert for this year’s Festival of Chichester with the promise of something rather different.

Their programme in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, June 15 at 7.30pm will offer a swing and jazz feel. Musical director Jonathan Willcocks is promising an evening of buoyant musical colour, contrasting the rhythmic energy and jazz influences of John Rutter – Birthday Madrigals and George Shearing – Songs and Sonnets with the vibrant Spanish sound world of Ariel Ramírez – Misa Criolla.

“The summer concert is always special and this one is slightly different from our usual repertoire. It is all jazz based. George Shearing was a very well-known jazz composer, and John Rutter, who was a huge admirer and close friend of George Shearing, wrote the Birthday Madrigals for him. Plus we have got the Argentinian composer Ramírez who fused folk music with jazz influences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Shearing and the Rutter are natural partners in that they both are suitable for large mixed choirs and they both have an accompaniment of jazz piano and percussion. They are natural partners plus the fact that one was inspired by the other. The Birthday Madrigals are a nice fusion. There are five pieces that have some of the characteristics of the madrigal which was 16th century but very much has a jazz feel. George Shearing was present at the first performance in 1995.

Jonathan Willcocks (Paul Stead Photography)

“I have never conducted the Birthday Madrigals before. I'm very well aware of all the music that Rutter wrote and I have performed a lot of his core classical works. This is a little outside of his natural choral feel with its jazz feel. I've known the work for some time and it fulfills one of my aims which is to have at least one work a year that I have not done before. I just love new challenges to keep the whole thing fresh. The advantage of having been around the block is that you have a lot of experience and the fact is that the great works are always wonderful to revisit, like in theatre it's wonderful to come back to Shakespeare but if you did nothing else other than revisit things you know well it really wouldn't be great for the singers. And they are enjoying the challenge which is to sing with a swing. You get a feel for the really tight rhythmic precision that it needs but also the loosening of the usual constraints of classical music, and that's really good for the singers. To do something that's really outside their comfort zone means that next time they sing Messiah or Verdi they will certainly be that little bit better. There is a real energy and enthusiasm for this.”