The performance by the Chichester Singers on January 14, will comprise parts one, two, three and six – which contain a wealth of Bach’s finest choral and solo writing – and will be the perfect uplifting antidote to the dark days of mid-winter.

J.S.Bach’s great celebration of the Festive Season – the Christmas Oratorio – was conceived as six cantatas to be sung on the major feast days of the Christmas festival, culminationg at Epiphany in January. This magnificent work is written on the grandest scale, with four soloists (led by a tenor Evangelist, who narrates the Christmas story), chorus and an orchestra employing all the instruments available to Bach as Cantor at St Thomas’s Church in Leipzig.