Rhianna Dorris makes her Chichester stage debut with Coram Boy this summer, but she’s got plenty of theatre experience behind her.

“I have done my fair share of theatre. I started primarily in musical theatre and my stage debut was Matilda in the West End. I was in the ensemble. I'm 21 now and I was eight then and I just fell into it through starting in my time in the industry as a dancer.

"When you are that age you don't really have any great knowledge of the industry. It was just a bit of fun, something to do after school and sometimes even during school. You do what you love and you get applauded for it and as an eight-year-old I was just completely wrapped up in it. It's just something that's fun and great to do. I took a break from the theatre from around 15 to 18 just because I was studying and then I moved more into TV and film work which was another exciting adventure for me and then I found my way back to more straight theatre, things like Coram Boy. I did Antigone at Regent’s Park and that was my reintroduction to theatre again and then last year I did 42nd Street and it was great to go back into musical theatre.”

As for Coram Boy, it’s a piece in which angels and abandoned children, glorious music and murder most foul whirl through a moving and richly-colourful tale of 18th-century England. By Helen Edmundson, based on the novel by Jamila Gavin, it is play number two on the main-house stage in Chichester this summer, running from May 24-June 15.

“It is set in the 1700s and it is split between London and Gloucester and is based around the establishment of the Coram Foundling Hospital in London. That's the overarching situation but the innards are set around a man called Otis Gardiner who is manipulating the situation. He is bribing and blackmailing young women that are struggling to find a way for their babies and they give their babies out of desperation to him. He promises them that he will take them to the Coram Hospital but in reality he is ending their lives and burying them. It is harrowing and it's really horrid and it's a a heavy theme, but within that you have got all these characters from high society and from the working classes that are all linked to him and to the hospital in some way.

"And it all overlays. By the end you've got this beautiful web of grief and love and desperation and of all the emotions.”