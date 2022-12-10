On Saturday, December 10 between 11am and 4pm, visitors to Chichester are invited to go on an enchanting Nutcracker adventure across the city with the opportunity to enjoy mesmerizing Nutcracker street performances and a variety of free Christmas themed activities across the city centre.

On Saturday, December 10 between 11am and 4pm, visitors to Chichester are invited to go on an enchanting Nutcracker adventure across the city with the opportunity to enjoy mesmerizing Nutcracker street performances and a variety of free Christmas themed activities across the city centre.

There are five free magical Nutcracker Experiences for all ages to enjoy throughout the day.

You choose where you start your adventure. Pick up a passport and collect stamps along the way, before heading to the final destination for a free gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five Nutcracker Experiences families can enjoy are:

Most Popular

Christmas at the Cathedral Cloisters – Write a letter to Santa and post it in our special post box, create Christmas crafts with the team from Chichester Cathedral or have your face painted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Tales at the Library on Tower Street – Cosy up in the library and listen to enchanting Christmas tales read by the library team. Readings will take place at: 11.15am, 12.15pm, 1.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm/

Nutcracker Dance Workshop at Wagtail Coffee & Yoga, Eastgate Square – Join Arabesque School of Performing Arts for a special Nutcracker workshop. Move to Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker music including The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The March of the Toys. Also enjoy 20% off Wagtail food and drinks. Workshops will take place in the Wagtail Studio at: 12.30pm, 1.15pm, 2pm, 2.45pm, 3.30pm (Workshops limited to 15 participants & last approx. 20 mins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas Decoration Making at Draper’s Yard, The Hornet – Get creative with St Wilfrid’s Hospice and make your own Christmas decoration using sustainable and recycled materials.

Nutcracker Street Entertainment on North and East Street – Throughout the day enjoy mesmerizing street performances from Nutcracker Ballerinas, Gliding Toy Soldiers and Nutcracker Stilt Walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families are encouraged to enjoy at least three Nutcracker experiences before heading to the final destination at the V2 Radio van on East Street, where they can collect a Nutcracker Experience gift.