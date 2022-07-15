Chichester to host Eid festival

Chichester is set to host a festival in celebration of Eid Al-Adah.

Eid Al-Adah or 'Holiday of the Sacrifice' is the second and the bigger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, the other being Eid al-Fitr.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah's command.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations will take place on Sunday, July 17 from 12.30pm to 5pm at the Swanfield Community Centre.

There will be plenty for visitors to enjoy including food and drinks, face painting, a bouncy castle and games for adults and children with the winner getting a gift.

There will also be a variety of stalls for guests to enjoy including Henna, jewellery and Asian fashion and modern clothing.

The Mayor of Chichester Councillor Julian Joy will also be making a special appearance at the event.