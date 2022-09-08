Chichester Wellbeing's free exercise classes aiming to get residents active this autumn

The Beginners Cardio and Strength programme is led by a qualified instructor and aims to gently introduce exercise to help build fitness and to tone the body. Classes are aimed at complete beginners or those who are looking to return to exercise.The next course will run weekly in a variety of locations across the district from:

Councillor Roy Briscoe, Chichester District Council's Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture, says: "These free classes are a great opportunity for people to take their first steps towards increasing their fitness levels. As well as being completely free, they are a fun and sociable way to become more active, which can also help boost wellbeing as we head into winter."Our Chichester Wellbeing team are always willing to help offer advice and support to those wishing to lead a healthier lifestyle. We know that making small lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity and exercise, can have a lasting positive impact on people's health and wellbeing."To be eligible for either course, you must currently do less than 150 minutes of exercise a week, be aged over 18, and live, work or study in the Chichester District. Residents are also being urged to check that you are free to attend all 12 sessions before applying.