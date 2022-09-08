Chichester Wellbeing's free exercise classes aiming to get residents active this autumn
A packed programme of free classes is on offer to Chichester District residents who want to increase their exercise levels and improve their overall fitness this autumn.
Chichester District Council is offering Beginners Cardio and Strength classes, as well as Walking with Poles sessions, both of which are led by the council's Wellbeing team and run for a 12-week period.
The Beginners Cardio and Strength programme is led by a qualified instructor and aims to gently introduce exercise to help build fitness and to tone the body. Classes are aimed at complete beginners or those who are looking to return to exercise.The next course will run weekly in a variety of locations across the district from:
Monday, September 26: 17.30-18.15pm, Hampers Green Community Centre, Petworth.
Tuesday, September 27: 12:30-13:15pm, Nuffield Health Gym, Chichester.
Tuesdays, 27 September: 17:00-18:00pm, The Grange Leisure Centre, Midhurst.
Monday, October 3: 10.30-11.15am, Bracklesham Barn, Bracklesham.
The Walking with Poles Beginners course is another free 12-week programme and is led by a qualified Nordic Walking Instructor. Aimed at adults looking to increase their activity levels and confidence through walking, Walking with Poles offers a range of benefits over regular walking.
The next course will run weekly in Chichester and Midhurst from:
Tuesday, October 4: 9.30 to 10.15am, Oaklands Park, Chichester.
Wednesday, October 5: 10.45 to 11.30am, The Grange Leisure Centre, Midhurst.
Councillor Roy Briscoe, Chichester District Council's Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture, says: "These free classes are a great opportunity for people to take their first steps towards increasing their fitness levels. As well as being completely free, they are a fun and sociable way to become more active, which can also help boost wellbeing as we head into winter."Our Chichester Wellbeing team are always willing to help offer advice and support to those wishing to lead a healthier lifestyle. We know that making small lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity and exercise, can have a lasting positive impact on people's health and wellbeing."To be eligible for either course, you must currently do less than 150 minutes of exercise a week, be aged over 18, and live, work or study in the Chichester District. Residents are also being urged to check that you are free to attend all 12 sessions before applying.