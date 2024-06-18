Ian McKellen in the title role of KING LEAR at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photo Manuel Harlan

Chichester theatre-goers will be joining the chorus of good wishes for Sir Ian McKellen who is recovering after falling off stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward theatre in London.

Sir Ian, who has performed three times memorably in Chichester in the past dozen years, is said to be in “good spirits”. Sir Ian had been performing in a fight scene when he appeared to slip. He was taken to hospital and the performance was cancelled.

However, it looks – fortunately – like he will be able to make a speedy recovery. He is expected to return to the stage on Wednesday.

Sir Ian was last in Chichester for a February panto slot early last year in Mother Goose alongside John Bishop, the two combining joyously for a night of panto hilarity – six weeks after Christmas and with barely a kiddie in the audience.

For McKellen it was an ambition fulfilled, reminding us of the days most of us don’t remember when pantomime toured until Easter; in Chichester, he showed himself the perfect dame, all manner of expressions – from come-on to indignation – passing endlessly across one of theatre’s most expressive faces.

Before that, he was in Chichester for a sold-out run of King Lear in the Minerva (directed by Jonathan Munby). The production then transferred to London the following year – “for 100 performances at the Duke of York's Theatre in London where I made my West End debut in 1964,” Sir Ian said.