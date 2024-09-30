Chiddingly Horticultural Society AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speaker Ben Cross will talk about his Alstroemeria nursery with the AGM to follow.

The Chiddingly Horticultural Society's AGM will be held at the Village Hall, Church Lane, BN8 6HE on October 18th. Doors open from 6.30pm.

Nibbles and welcome drinks will be provided, before Ben Cross from Crosslands Flower Nursery near Arundel will speak from 7pm. He will be discussing his nursery’s year round supply of millions of cut Alstroemeria flowers to the UK industry and the billion pound global flower market. There will be the opportunity to buy (cash only) his cut Alstroemeria flowers after his talk. The AGM will start at around 8.00pm.

The evening is free, is our last event this year and so, it will be lovely to see you again before the long, long winter!

AGM information

Our archivist has undertaken the mammoth task of collating all the information gathered over the last 3 years and has traced our origins to a Flower Show in 1910 held in the grounds of Pekes Manor. The history of the Society will be on display in the hall for the evening. It is a fascinating insight into village life and the longevity of the Society

Contact us on [email protected] for more information.