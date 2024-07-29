Children allowed to chalk on the walls in gallery takeover at Littlehampton Museum

The Chalk it up! exhibition in the Butterworth Gallery allows children to create their own artworks by chalking inside a selection of colourful frames, hung top to bottom on the walls.

Museum officer Chris Ansell said he had included a variety of pictures to offer inspiration. He will be regularly cleaning and refreshing the frames to give everyone an opportunity to take part.

He said the exhibition had gone well so far, with some intricate pieces produced, but it seemed children were more keen to chalk outside the frames rather than inside to create a picture!

