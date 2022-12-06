There’s a festive craft fair taking place in Eastbourne this weekend plus carol singing and live music.

The Christmas Craft Fair will be at The Beachy Head Story this weekend (December 10-11) from 10am-4pm. It’s the perfect place to pick up festive crafts, presents and enjoy live music and carol singing.

Each day will have a different selection of sellers. On Saturday stall holders will be selling woodcrafts, dog accessories, Christmas wreaths and shadow boxes, handmade fibre art pieces, pebble art, decorations and baubles, and artwork and crafts. At 1pm on Saturday Eastbourne Community Choir will sing Christmas carols.

On Sunday there will be stalls offering stained glass pieces, wool accessories and gifts, artwork and cards, handmade gifts, embroidered gifts, and handmade resin gifts. Festive folk music will be performed throughout the day by Liz Pearson.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism and culture, said: “With Christmas only weeks away, the Christmas Craft Fair will give people the perfect opportunity to stock up on gifts and especially more unusual items handmade by local creatives.”

There will also be a festive trail for children to search for festive folklore around the Beachy Head exhibition. Completed trails will be entered into a prize draw.