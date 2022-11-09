On Saturday, November 19, visitors to the West Sussex heritage site, near Chichester, will be able to soak up 2,000 years of history free of charge while getting into the festive spirit and browsing dozens of stalls selling unique handmade gifts at the Palace’s first ever Christmas market.

A variety of local Sussex artists and craftspeople will be showing off their wares across the site, including in the Palace garden – the oldest planted garden in Britain. There will be a range of food and drink stands providing delicious winter warmers, as well as fun Roman-themed activities for children.

Inside the Palace, visitors can marvel at the incredible display of mosaics – the largest collection in situ in the UK - and explore the museum’s diverse range of artefacts, which tell the story of the Roman Empire’s conquest of Britain.

This November, the largest Roman home in Britain is opening its doors to the public for free for one day only as Fishbourne Roman Palace hosts its first Festive Craft Fayre.

Property manager Sarah Parker said: “We’re excited to be hosting our first Festive Craft Fayre this winter and welcoming local makers to sell their hand-crafted gifts across our wonderful site.

“In the spirit of Christmas, entry to the Fayre and the Palace will be completely free - so it’s a great opportunity for visitors to explore our museum collection, our intricate mosaics and learn about the arrival of the Romans here in Fishbourne and the site’s historic significance - both as an opulent home and as an important trading post for the Empire.

“The Palace should be bustling with activity, just as it would have been 2,000 years ago. Why not get some Christmas shopping done early and enjoy a great day out?”

The Fishbourne Roman Palace Festive Fayre will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, November 19. No advance booking is required and entry is free to the whole site for this one day only. There is free parking on-site and hot food will be available at the Fayre as well as in the café, which serves locally sourced cakes, sandwiches and drinks all day.

