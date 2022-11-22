Christmas in Eastbourne: Festive fun and fireworks in Little Chelsea

Little Chelsea will be full of Christmas cheer on December 1 from 3pm-8pm. More than 40 local traders will line the street with a variety of food, drinks, and gifts. There will also be live music, rides for the children, Santa’s grotto, an elf hunt, and laser show.
On top of this, there will be a fancy dress competition for the little ones which will be judged by the cast of Eastbourne’s Panto - Aladdin!
Timings of the day:
4pm - Pentacle Drummers
4.20pm - Performance from the Natalie Roberts Performing Arts students
5.20pm - Phoenix Choir
5.45pm - Santa
6pm - Printers Playhouse Ukulele Army and Community Choir
6.30pm - Salvation Army
6.45pm - Laser show
7pm - Firework display
7.15pm - Headline band: Lipstick and Beatnicks