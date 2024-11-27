Christmas in Eastbourne: Festive fun to be had at annual Christmas light switch-on
The switch-on will form a part of a Christmas extravaganza that is set to take place on Saturday, November 30.
Residents will be able to explore a wonderland of festive stalls, brimming with unique gifts and holiday treats at the event.
Visitors will also be able to experience the joys of live festive music and plenty of children's entertainment to stoke the festive spirit.
The musical artists performing at the event include The Abba Girls, Sam Hughes singing the songs of Elton John, Lasers and music by AMC.
The evening will be capped off by the switch-on of the lights and the giant Christmas tree at 6pm followed by the Streetlights singing the songs of The Beatles as well as other artists.
The event forms part of the start of the festive season in Eastbourne which will kick off with Meads Magic on Friday, November 29.
