The big man himself will be coming to Eastbourne seafront throughout December.

The grotto will be set up within ‘The Tooth’ beach hut which is 100 yards east of the pier. There are two attractions running the first three weekends of December (December 3-4/December 10-11/December 17-18):

Santa Paws (10am-12pm): People can bring their pets to see Santa, get a selection of treats, and a photo.

Santa Clause (12pm-4pm): Children can meet Santa, grab a photo and get a gift.

Most Popular

Christmas in Eastbourne: Santa Clause and Santa Paws on the seafront (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, the group will be working with Memories by the Sea to produce a festive meal deal. There will also be live music by local group Vocalize.

Tickets are £5 per child/per pet. You can book those here.