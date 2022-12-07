Santa Claus has set up home in the historic grounds of the Cowdray Estate.

Libby Battaglia of Light Up Trails, the company behind Christmas At Cowdray, said: "There's no doubt about it, Santa is definitely the main man and he's never happier than when he's meeting all the good children in his fabulous study.

Bookings for a one to one audience with Santa are filling up fast, as are ticket sales for the Christmas at Cowdray light art trail, which includes a series of bespoke art installations incorporating sound and LED lights. There is also lots to eat and drink in the Joy Village.

Lucinda Croft, co-director of Light Up Trails, said: "Our visitors have been loving every minute of their stay with us - to see the smiles on their faces and savour the sense of joy in the air, it really is quite special.

Father Christmas at Christmas at Cowdray. Picture: Elliott Franks

"Perhaps more than ever, people are making the most of these moments of joy and escapism - making memories to see them through the winter. Santa has plenty of presents to give out and has told us he hopes to be really busy right up until the last few appointments on New Year's Eve."

Visitors are advised to allow a generous hour to complete the light trail, perhaps a little longer if they linger at the Joy Village to enjoy the funfair and tasty treats.

Timed tickets for Santa's Grotto must be booked separately with organisers recommending booking a slot at least an hour after each visit to Christmas At Cowdray starts. It is also possible to book Santa before going on the light trail and visitors should allow 15 minutes to walk from the event entrance to the Grotto at the top of the woods.

Advance bookings can be made now at www.lightuptrails.com