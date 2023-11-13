Christmas sparkle at Graylingwell Chapel

Graylingwell Chapel has so much planned to celebrate Christmas this year and wants to be sure you don’t miss out. It’s a great time to get together with others in the community and feel connected.

Looking for ‘THE’ bottle of wine to buy this Christmas? From sparkling wines and Christmas bubbles to festively sweet and everything in between, the Christmas Wine Tasting with Hennings on the Thursday 23 November will influence your Christmas table and gifts for the ones who have everything. Along with 6 glasses of wine as part of the tasting, nibbles are available to order in advance. These events always sell out, so book your tickets now to guarantee your place.

Immerse yourself in some festive creativity on Wednesday 6 December, whilst enjoying some much needed ‘you’ time. You will be shown how to create your own bespoke fresh scented door wreath, from scratch using only the finest scented and textural foliages, berries, dried fruits, cones, twigs, ribbons and decorations of your choosing. The Chapel Cafe will be open to serve you with a hot drink of your choice served with a warm mince pie, while you create your wreath, which is included in the price of your ticket. The session will be led Becky Sims from Fox Red Flowers, based in Chichester, and will last around two hours.

Father Christmas is making an appearance at the Graylingwell Chapel and we would love you to be a part of it, whilst also helping raise vital funds for our local CCDT community youth projects. Pre-booking is essential and tickets will cost £5 per child to include the visit with Santa and a gift.Santa will be at The Chapel on 8, 9 and 10 December, with an extra-special Grotto, suited to

Christmas Wreath Making at Graylingwell Chapel

Why not dig out your dancing shoes (tired old trainers work just as well!) and enjoy a lively night of dancing at the Chapel’s Christmas Barn Dance on Saturday 9 December. With pulled pork or jack fruit burgers available to pre-order, this will make the perfect Christmas do for friends, neighbours or even your company night out!

For something a little sparklier – the Tinwood Wine Tasting and Christmas party was an incredible hit last year. Join us for a special evening with Tinwood on Thursday 14 December followed by DJ Jamie playing soulful Christmas covers on vinyl for the truly authentic vibe!

If you’re needing a little pick me up before Christmas, because let’s face it – it can be a pretty stressful time of year, then book into the Chichester Comedy Club on Friday 15 December with some of the best comics around, working with our friends at the Backyard Comedy Club London. Licenced bar and pizza available throughout.

For a musical evening with a difference treat yourself to an evening listening to Janice Burns and Jon Doran on Friday 22 December. Their compelling storytelling comes alive through tight vocal harmonies and thoughtful interplay between mandolin and bouzouki.

Throughout the school holidays, there will be free-to-access activities including crafts, movies and more.