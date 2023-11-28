Christmas Tree Festival returns to Wisborough Green from 3rd to 10th December 2023

Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit as Wisborough Green Parish Church welcomes back its enchanting Christmas Tree Festival after five years. From December 3rd to 10th, the church will be adorned with over 30 beautifully decorated trees, each telling a unique Christmas Carol story.

This traditional event has always been a community favourite, filling the air with early Christmas warmth and spreading joy.

Local organizations and individuals will pour their creativity into decorating the trees, creating a magical atmosphere that promises to make your holiday season even brighter. Visitors will have the delightful opportunity to vote for their favourite tree, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

The Festival opens its doors from 12 noon to 6 pm every day, providing the perfect opportunity to soak in the festive ambience. As you explore the beautifully adorned trees, don't forget to treat yourself to some delicious refreshments available onsite. Best of all, entry is free, but any donations toward the church's ongoing projects will be warmly appreciated, ensuring the spirit of giving continues to thrive.

To kick off and conclude the Festival with a flourish, the church bells will ring joyously on both occasions. The merriment begins after the service on Sunday, December 3rd, with the bells ringing from 12:15 pm. The grand finale on Sunday, December 10th, will see the bells ringing at 5:15 pm, opening the Closing Concert at 6 pm. The bellringers welcome you to watch them ring and join them for a chat about bellringing.